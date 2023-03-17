NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Increased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $76.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.39.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

