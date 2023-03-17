NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $110.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.48.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $120.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.82. The company has a market cap of $187.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. On average, analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,612,331,000 after buying an additional 133,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,028,279,000 after buying an additional 1,254,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

