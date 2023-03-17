Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE NOAH opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. Noah has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 198,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,481 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Noah by 15.0% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,126,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after acquiring an additional 276,809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Noah by 11.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Noah by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 515,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Noah during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

