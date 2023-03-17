Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 8,378 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,147 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 9.3% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 49,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,771.0% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 282,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 279,451 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 23,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 684,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $2,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $155.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.45.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.