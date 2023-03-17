NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NG opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 33.17 and a quick ratio of 33.17.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

