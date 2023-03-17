NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lessened by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,066 shares of company stock worth $51,229,679. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $255.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.86 billion, a PE ratio of 146.79, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.14.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

