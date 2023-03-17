Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.41.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Offerpad Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Offerpad Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 176.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About Offerpad Solutions

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.81. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

