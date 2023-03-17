Olin (NYSE:OLN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Olin Stock Performance

OLN stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Olin by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 6,157.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $4,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

