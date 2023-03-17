OLO (NYSE:OLO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of OLO in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. OLO has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 8,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $66,838.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $69,560.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $271,782. Corporate insiders own 40.52% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in OLO by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OLO by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 21,453 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

