Oppenheimer Weighs in on Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the auto parts company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Westport Fuel Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

WPRT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

WPRT opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.49. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,637,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 942,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 860,617 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 828,866 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,582,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,416,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 327,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

