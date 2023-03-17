Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 125 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in The Cigna Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in The Cigna Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

Shares of CI opened at $274.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $234.89 and a 52 week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

