Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 2,500 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Earthstone Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ESTE opened at $11.97 on Friday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $494.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 243.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Earthstone Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Further Reading

