Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 490 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Nutrien were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 239.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average of $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC lowered their price target on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

