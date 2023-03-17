Optimum Investment Advisors Buys New Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 30.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 187,982 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $5,770,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $3,543,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $139.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.15 and a 200-day moving average of $117.68. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $152.13.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

