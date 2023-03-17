Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 1,903.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 351,888 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 853.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,473,000 after buying an additional 1,761,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 868.3% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 252,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 225,994 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.07. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.