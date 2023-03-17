Optimum Investment Advisors Has $136,000 Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.94. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

SAND has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

