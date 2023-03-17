Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 225 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in United Rentals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in United Rentals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.46.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.8 %

United Rentals stock opened at $397.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $432.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.63.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

