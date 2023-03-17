Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% during the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 9,006 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.7 %

FCX stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.