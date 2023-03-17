Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 100 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Constellation Brands by 48.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $215.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.29%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

