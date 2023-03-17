Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 141 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.91 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.