Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 219 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.15 and its 200 day moving average is $124.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.