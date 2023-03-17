Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 300 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $199.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.