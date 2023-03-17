Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 581 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $75.54 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $92.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average is $74.15.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

