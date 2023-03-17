PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for PageGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PageGroup’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Get PageGroup alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut PageGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

PageGroup Stock Performance

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. PageGroup has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $6.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17.

(Get Rating)

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.