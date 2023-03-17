PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,463 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 284.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

