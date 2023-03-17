PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

