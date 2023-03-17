PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.
About PEDEVCO
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PEDEVCO (PED)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.