Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Focusrite (LON:TUNE)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Focusrite (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.28) target price on the stock.

Focusrite Stock Performance

Focusrite stock opened at GBX 660 ($8.04) on Tuesday. Focusrite has a 12-month low of GBX 630 ($7.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,350 ($16.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 752.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 749.09. The stock has a market cap of £390.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,571.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Focusrite Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a GBX 4.15 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.85. Focusrite’s payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Focusrite

About Focusrite

In other news, insider Timothy Paul Carrol sold 15,000 shares of Focusrite stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 774 ($9.43), for a total transaction of £116,100 ($141,499.09). Company insiders own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

