Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $47.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $78,812.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,075,000 after buying an additional 89,080 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 7.4% in the third quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,623,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,315,000 after buying an additional 181,081 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after buying an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 9.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,427,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,871,000 after acquiring an additional 126,323 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.