Penn Capital Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.54.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $153.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.15.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

