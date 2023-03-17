PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 49,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,673 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 87,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $176.51 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

