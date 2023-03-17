Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 116.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,397 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,928 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,056 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 4,319.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $2,138,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Perficient by 321.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,535 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 30,908 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $116.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

