Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,823 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $4,800,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 577,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.