Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,115 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 71.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 20,731 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $43.52 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $50.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
