Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.12.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

