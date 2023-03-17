Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $209.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $256.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

