Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 178.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 266.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,709,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

General Electric Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

