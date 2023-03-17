Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $694,000 Position in VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.53% of VanEck Green Metals ETF worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VanEck Green Metals ETF Price Performance

GMET opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.65. VanEck Green Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44.

Get VanEck Green Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Green Metals ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

The VanEck Green Metals ETF (GMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Clean-Tech Metals index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies involved in mining, refining, and recycling of metals and rare earth elements that are used in technologies contributing to clean energy transition.

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.