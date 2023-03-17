Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $694,000 Position in VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.53% of VanEck Green Metals ETF worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
VanEck Green Metals ETF Price Performance
GMET opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.65. VanEck Green Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44.
VanEck Green Metals ETF Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Green Metals ETF (GMET)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.