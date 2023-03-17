Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $910,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

NYSE USB opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

