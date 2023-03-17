Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT opened at $88.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $103.48.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

