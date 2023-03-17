Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 26.9% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $68.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.73. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

