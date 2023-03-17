Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,153 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $54.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

