Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,954 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $268.43 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $301.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.70.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

