Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,513 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $74.35 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

