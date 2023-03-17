Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Easterly Government Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 144,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,228 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 303,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 3.4 %

DEA stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.64. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

DEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

