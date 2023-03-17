Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 131,823 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,823 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 166.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 34,173 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 182.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 552,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 356,285 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $763,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.