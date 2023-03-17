Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,308 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VLUE opened at $90.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.57.

