Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,395 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,729 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 35,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $122.83 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $142.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.42. The stock has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

