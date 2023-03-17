Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,195 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,536,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $8.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.48%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on MPW. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

