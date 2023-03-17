Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.02. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $109.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

