Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,673 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after buying an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Trading Up 6.2 %

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

